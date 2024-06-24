Albania manager Sylvinho praises Spain’s new style

Spain are now waiting to learn their Round of 16 opponents, after they continued their unbeaten run at the European Championship with a 1-0 victory over Albania. Ferran Torres essentially knocked Albania out of the tournament and has perhaps earned himself a spot in the starting lineup.

Manager Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to the side that beat Italy, however his side continued to play a new style of football. In previous tournaments Spain have been criticised for being unable to replicate the possession heavy identify that their fans crave.

However, at this tournament they have been one of the most entertaining sides to watch. In match day one they comfortably beat Croatia by being clinical during transitions, but also controlling the game with long spells of possession.

Likewise, against Italy they had 58% of possession and often utilised wingers Nico Williams and Yamine Lamal during quick counter attacks. The Italian defence was unable to cope with Spain during these transitions and ultimately this cost them the game.

Despite making ten changes against Albania, the Group B winners continued to play with this style and again had success. The likes of Dani Olmo and Torres particularly impressed in this new system.

Albania manager Sylvinho heaped praise on Spain for their different approach compared to previous years.

He said: “They can destroy you in five or six seconds, it’s different to the last few years. The transition, woof.”

Rajan Sangha | GSFN