Albania joy in thriller as Croatia's golden era on brink

Albania are playing in their second major tournament after previously qualifying for Euro 2016 [Getty Images]

It may not have been a win, but for Albania it certainly felt like it.

After Klaus Gjasula scored a 95th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 thriller with Croatia, their fans were celebrating the moment long after the final whistle - the sound of drums could be heard as well as the odd firecracker as they made away from Hamburg's Volksparkstadion.

An early exit from this summer's European Championship in Germany is still most likely for Albania, as is the likelihood they will exit without a win, but they have shown they did not come here to just make up the numbers.

They scored after 23 seconds against Italy in their Group B opener, before ultimately losing 2-1, and in this game they again took the lead, before recovering from another turnaround to earn the draw.

“We are proud," Albania boss Sylvinho said afterwards. "The nation should be proud about the result and the performance.

“The players left everything inside the pitch. It was amazing and represents our people."

While they shared the same result, the mood was very different for Croatia.

Just two years after they beat Brazil to reach the semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar, they are facing the very real prospect of exiting this tournament at the group stage.

At the final whistle, Croatia players dropped to their knees, knowing just how damaging the blow will be.

After two games in Group B they have just one point and must beat Italy in their final game on Monday to have a chance of progressing.

"The Croatian players were fuming," ex-Premier League footballer Clinton Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They know they have a tough game against Italy, they have to keep believing, but their body language looks like they are out."

Croatia approaching the end of the golden era?

As deserved as the result was for Albania's determined and spirited display, it also raised questions about this Croatia team.

Previously, they had been in a position somewhat similar to the one Albania now finds themselves in.

They were the underdogs who shocked big sides, although did possess some big name individuals to help them go far in major tournaments.

At the World Cup in 2018 they beat Argentina and England on their way to reaching the final, then four years later they knocked out Brazil before ultimately finishing third.

Mercurial Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric played at both those World Cups, and he is their talisman once again here in Germany.

But he is now 38, while other key players from past tournaments such as Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic are in their 30s.

Croatia's inability to match Albania's tempo suggests that the country's key players, considered their golden generation, could be on their way out.

"The World Cup was two years ago and our players are getting older," said Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic.

"But this tournament has shown us that everyone is having a hard time.

"For Portugal it was difficult for them to get a win against Czech Republic and also for England against Serbia, so this tournament is really open and all teams are pretty equal."

Luka Modric was consoled at full-time as he reflected on the potential impact of the draw [Getty Images]

Have Croatia been unlucky?

While this result and performance against Albania was disappointing for Croatia, it was a different story in their 3-0 loss in their opening game against Spain.

That game was evenly matched, but the difference was the Spanish took their chances.

"Football is not something you can predict," Croatia forward Kramaric said.

"They [Spain] had three situations and scored three goals. If you look at the statistics we had more expected goals than them.

"Sometimes you win, but sometimes you don't take the goal chance."

Croatia's situation puts them exactly where they have been at major tournaments in recent years - the underdogs.

That is what could serve them well as they look to keep alive their hopes of avoiding an early exit by beating Italy.

"We will believe until the very end," Kramaric added. "We hope to be a bit luckier against Italy.

"Croatia can never do anything the easy way, we have proved this many times.

"We will do our best to take these three points."