Albania International Ready To Take On More Responsibility At Inter Milan Next Season

Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani is ready to establish himself as a first-team regular next season and will use Euro 2024 to stake his claim.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, and via FCInterNews.it, the Albania international has matured rapidly and is showing signs of being ready to take on more responsibility.

Asllani joined Inter from Empoli in 2022 on an initial loan before his move was made permanent the following summer, but only made five starts in Serie A as he adapted to life at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The newspaper highlighted how the 22-year-old has matured over his time at Inter though and is that there is a clear distinction between the midfielder now compared to last summer.

Indeed, Asllani is expected to be Albania’s key player ahead of their Euro 2024 campaign, in which they will face Italy, Spain and Croatia, and this could be of huge importance to his prospects at Inter.