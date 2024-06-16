Albania hailed by '12th man' fans and coach despite loss

Albania's Nedim Bajrami (R) scores his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Italy and Albania at the Dortmund stadium. David Klein/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Underdogs Albania were serenaded with thunderous applause from fans as they left Dortmund with their heads held high after a tight 2-1 defeat to holders Italy in their opening Euro 2024 clash.

"You mustn't forget. We played against a team that is one of the favourites. We were in the game until the end," Brazilian coach Sylvinho told reporters. "We have a lot of young players, they're still growing."

One of his players even earned himself a place in the history books. Nedim Bajrami netted after just 23 seconds - the fastest goal in European Championship history.

"Scoring that goal was a dream come true for me. It makes me as happy as a child. It may have been a historic goal, but the more important thing is that we have to keep going now," he said.

The Albanian fans were clearly an additional source of encouragement. They were hugely in the majority in the sold-out Dortmund stadium and turned the city into a party zone before the game.

"Unbelievable, they are our 12th man," added midfielder Taulant Seferi.

Albania, who have given renewed hope to other smaller nations after Scotland's initial thrashing by hosts Germany, next face Croatia on Wednesday in Group B.

Albania coach Sylvinho (C) gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Italy and Albania at the Dortmund stadium. Bernd Thissen/dpa