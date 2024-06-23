Albania forward Mirlind Daku banned after leading ‘Kill the Serbs’ chant at Euro 2024

Mirlind Daku led fans in a chorus of 'f--- Macedonia and f--- Serbs' with a megaphone - Getty Images/James Baylis

Albania forward Mirlind Daku has been banned for two games for leading fans in a chorus of “f--- Macedonia and f--- Serbs” with a megaphone at the European Championship.

Daku and the Albanian Football Federation (FSHF) were both punished over chants which also allegedly included supporters yelling “Kill, kill, kill the Serb” during a 2-2 draw against Croatia on Wednesday.

Serbia threatened to quit Euro 2024 unless Uefa punished both Albania and Croatia, whose fans were accused of joining in with the abuse.

Daku, who previously represented Kosovo before switching allegiance last year, will now miss his country’s decisive final Group B game against Spain on Monday and potentially a last-16 tie.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of “failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute”.

Daku had earlier apologised for his actions on social media.

Uefa ordered the FSHF to pay fines totalling almost £40,000 for Albania fans “transmitting provocative messages not fit for a sports event”, a pitch invasion and the lighting of fireworks.

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) was also fined more than £23,000 for fans lighting and throwing fireworks at the stadium.

Croatia fans also lit and threw fireworks - Getty Images/Maryam Majd

Uefa said that an “investigation/proceedings in relation to potential racist and/or discriminatory conducts by supporters in this match is ongoing”.

The FSHF called on Albania fans to be “accountable and avoid incidents and riots”.

The general secretary of the Football Association of Serbia (FSS), Jovan Surbatovic, last week threatened to pull his nation out of the tournament unless action was taken against Albania and Croatia.

Surbatovic issued his threat amid an ongoing investigation by Uefa into allegations England players were subjected to monkey-chants at their opening 1-0 win over Serbia.

He also spoke after the FSS was fined more than £12,000 for the display of an ultra-nationalist banner proclaiming Serbian dominion over Kosovo by their fans during last Sunday night’s Group C game and the throwing of objects.

