Albania first Euro 2024 participant to arrive in Germany

The Albanian team is greeted at the airport as they disembark from the plane. Henning Kaiser/dpa

Albania were the first participants of the Euro 2024 to arrive in Germany for the tournament.

The national team was welcomed at the Dusseldorf airport with water fountains from two fire fighter vehicles on Saturday afternoon. Brazilian coach Sylvinho and his players were greeted by some 50 Albanian children holding flags and signing chants.

The squad then travelled around 90 kilometres to their Euro headquarters in the small city of Kamen, where they will stay at the Kaiserau Sports School.

Flags, banners and posters were placed around the municipal hall to welcome the team.

"We are delighted that our city can be part of the Euros in our own country and that we, as a football-loving city, are hosting the Albanian national team," said Manfred Schnieders, president of the Westfalen football and athletics association.

Albania will face Spain, Italy and Croatia in Group B. The team will play its opening match against Italy next Saturday in Dortmund.