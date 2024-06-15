Albania fans vastly outnumber Italy supporters for opening Euro 2024 clash

Albania will have one of the largest travelling contingents at the European Championship, outnumbering Italy fans five to one for their opening game.

The Azzurri will kick off their Euro 2024 campaign in Dortmund this evening, keen to show their best under Luciano Spalletti as they look to defend their title, having found historic success at the last edition back in 2021.

Hopes are high for Spalletti’s Italy but there have been some concerns amongst supporters regarding the general quality and experience in the squad. Regardless, a strong campaign is expected of the Azzurri in their first major tournament in three years.

Albania fans outnumber Italy

ESPN and Goal.com highlights how over 50,000 Albania fans are in Dortmund, ready to watch their opening game of the European Championship against Italy. Being one of the largest traveling contingents at the tournament, a strong atmosphere is expected at the Signal Iduna Park.

In comparison, only around 10,000 Azzurri supporters will be in the stadium in Germany, setting up a tough task for Spalletti and his players.