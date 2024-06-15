Albania Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Albania are among the so-called minnows at Euro 2024, playing on this stage for just the second time, and find themselves as rank outsiders in the ‘Group of Death’. What are their fixtures?

Group B is being labelled by many as the Group of Death at Euro 2024, and unfortunately for Albania they are the odd one out. All three of Albania’s opponents have history at major tournaments, including defending European champions Italy. There are also three-time European champions Spain, who are looking to become the record-holders. And finally, Croatia, who have reached a World Cup final and semi-final within the past six years. Can Albania cause an upset?

Group B – Matchweek One

As you’d expect, Albania’s history against Italy has been incredibly one-sided. These two nations have faced off four times, with Italy winning all four. Albania didn’t even manage to score in the first three games.

Group B – Matchweek Two

Group B Date Fixture Ground 19/06 Croatia vs Albania (2pm) Volksparkstadion, Hamburg *All times BST

This will be the first ever meeting between Albania and Croatia. However, Albania did face Yugoslavia a handful of times while Croatia would have been included in that team.

Group B – Matchweek Three

Albania have taken on Spain eight times so far, though five of those meetings came in the 1980s and 1990s. Nonetheless, Albania have lost every meeting including a 2-1 friendly defeat two years ago.