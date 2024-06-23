Albania coach: 'Tough game' against Spain but 'we'll give it a go;

Albania coach Sylvinho gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Albania at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Jens Büttner/dpa

Albania national team coach Sylvinho admitted that they have "a tough game ahead" against Spain in the final Euro 2024 group match on Monday, but said "we'll give it a go" to try to win.

"They're a strong team and we've got a tough game ahead. But we'll give it a go. We have brave players who are ambitious and we look forward to playing well against them," he said in a news conference on Sunday.

Albania need to win to stay in contention for a spot in the last 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Italy and a 2-2 draw with Croatia. Spain, meanwhile, are already through as group winners.

"To be facing Spain with a chance to go through is a great thing. We're improving and now we get to play against one of the best teams in the world with the best players in the world."

Captain Berat Djimsiti also said that "it will be a difficult game," but stressed that "nothing is impossibe in life."

"Maybe the most difficult (game) in the group, but we have a chance to show why we're here and why we deserve to be in this position, and we want to cause Spain problems," he said.

Albania, however, will be without forward Mirlind Daku, who was banned for two matches by European football ruling body UEFA in connection with nationalistic chants after their draw with Croatia.

UEFA said that Daku brought football into disrepute when he used a megaphone after the 2-2 draw in Hamburg on Wednesday and chanted nationalistic slogans with the fans.

He will miss the final group match on Monday against Spain and then the last 16 match or the next UEFA match, depending on whether Albania reach the knock-outs.