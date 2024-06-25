Albania coach proud of team despite Euro 2024 group stage exit

Albania coach Sylvinho pictured prior to the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Albania and Spain at Duesseldorf Arena. Marius Becker/dpa

Albania coach Sylvinho has praised his team's performance at Euro 2024 and the fan support despite a group stage exit.

"We managed to keep up with three great national teams," he said after the 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final group game on Monday evening.

The underdogs put in an extremely strong performance against the title favourites, who played with their B team, and had plenty of chances to equalize. The squad celebrated by their fans for several minutes after the final whistle.

"We left everything on the pitch, I have no regrets at all. I have to congratulate my players, the country is really proud," Sylvinho said.

It was Albania's second European championship appearance since 2016. In the tough Group B with Spain, Italy and Croatia, the team collected one point from three games and finished last.

"I would like to thank all the fans. Seeing the Albanian jersey everywhere here is worth its weight in gold," the coach said.

Albania's next big goal is to qualify for the first time ever to a World Cup in 2026.

"The Albanian association's goal is to do just that: To be at major tournaments. I don't know if we'll make it, but that's clearly our goal," Sylvinho said.