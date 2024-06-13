Albania Coach Praises ‘Growth In Mentality’ Of Young Inter Milan Star

Albania coach Sylvinho feels that Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani has grown and matured a lot in his mentality.

The coach spoke to Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview published in yesterday’s print edition, via FCInterNews.

Asllani is a key player for Albania at the Euros this summer.

The 22-year-old may not be a regular starter for his club Inter.

However, with the national side it’s a different story. Asllani starts more often than not under current Eagles coach Sylvinho.

Therefore, a big question for Albania’s tournament will be how Asllani can perform as one of his team’s star men, rather than in the role as a backup to Hakan Calhanoglu that he has at club level.

It is not, however, as though Asllani has never gotten opportunities to play at Inter.

Naturally, breaking into the starting midfield is never going to be easy with the likes of Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of him.

However, the former Empoli midfielder has had his chances, both from the start and from the bench.

Asllani put in a mature display in a Serie A win over Fiorentina in January.

The 22-year-old also had a run of matches towards the end of the season. This came as Simone Inzaghi rotated the Inter team, once they had already clinched the title.

Naturally, Sylvinho will be hoping that the Inter midfielder can transfer his best form from the club season to the Euros this summer.

Albania have a tough test in their opener against Italy. They take on the Azzurri in their first match of the group stage on Saturday.

Sylvinho said of Asllani that “He’s grown a lot.”

“Particularly, he’s become strong in terms of his mentality,” the coach added.

“He’s understood that life doesn’t give anything way.”