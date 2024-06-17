Alaska's Lydia Jacoby advances to Monday's 100-meter breaststroke finals at US Olympic Swimming Trials

Jun. 16—Alaska's Lydia Jacoby finished with the fourth-fastest time in Sunday's 100-meter breaststroke semifinals at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Jacoby, who placed second in her heat in a time of 1 minute, 6.66 seconds, advanced to Monday's 100 breaststroke final with the finish. Jacoby, who is from Seward, won the gold medal in the event at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Jacoby, 20, led her heat at the turn, but was caught by Emma Weber, who enters the finals with the third-fastest time of 1:06.48.

Jacoby recently completed her sophomore year at the University of Texas, where she competes for the Longhorns swimming and diving team.

Lilly King, the American and world record holder in the event, won the second semifinal heat in a time of 1:05.57 and will be the favorite to win in Monday's finals. Kaitlyn Dobler finished second in the heat and posted the second-fastest time at 1:06.42.

The top two swimmers in each finals race at the Trials are guaranteed a spot on the U.S. Team in Paris for next month's 2024 Olympic Games.

The finals start Monday at 4 p.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock.