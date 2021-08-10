Alaska's first Ironman triathlon will take place in Juneau in 2022

Aug. 10—JUNEAU — Alaska's capital city will host the state's first Ironman triathlon on Aug. 6, 2022, city and race officials said Monday.

The grueling endurance event will feature a 26.2-mile run, a 112-mile cycling course and a 2.4-mile swim in Auke Lake, a frigid body of water fed by the Juneau Icefield.

Two more races — one in 2023 and another in 2024 — are planned as part of a three-year contract between the city and the for-profit corporation that conducts similar events worldwide. Each of the worldwide events is a qualifier for the Ironman World Championship on the Big Island in Hawaii.

Priority registration for the inaugural race opens at noon Eastern time on Monday, with general registration opening the following Monday, said Dave Christen, regional director for the Ironman organization.

Christen said the Ironman organization reached out to several Alaska communities about eight months ago when deciding where to host the race, but Juneau responded more quickly than anyone else.

"It fit all of our specifics that we were chasing, and we were trying to create in terms of experience, and it just moved quickly," he said.

The city will pay $50,000 in the first year and $125,000 in each of the subsequent years of the three-year contract for the right to host the event, said Liz Perry, director of Travel Juneau, which handles tourism marketing for the city.

Perry said she expects the race will bring between 2,500 and 3,000 people to Juneau, but that figure includes spectators as well as participants.