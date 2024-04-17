Alaska's Alissa Pili lands with the Minnesota Lynx as the No. 8 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft

Utah's Alissa Pili, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected eighth overall by the Minnesota Lynx during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

After putting together stellar careers in both high school and college basketball, Alaska's Alissa Pili is officially headed to the big leagues.

Born in Utqiagvik and raised in Anchorage, the former Dimond High multi-sport star became the latest Alaskan to be drafted into the WNBA on Monday night when the Minnesota Lynx selected her with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Pili and her family were emotional as her name was called during the draft, which was broadcast on ESPN.

"It means everything," she said. "My family is everything to me. They helped me get here. Without them, I wouldn't be standing up on that stage. I owe everything to them."