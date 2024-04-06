Alaska defenseman Caleb MacDonald to transfer to UND

Apr. 5—GRAND FORKS — Caleb MacDonald got his first taste of Ralph Engelstad Arena this season.

MacDonald made the trip to Grand Forks in January as a freshman defenseman for the Alaska Nanooks.

In his first game, he scored two goals. One was a highlight-reel play.

"It was awesome," MacDonald said of the experience. "It was super electric. There's no other atmosphere like it. It definitely makes you play to another level, which is super exciting."

MacDonald will soon be back.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound blue liner has committed to UND out of the transfer portal.

MacDonald will have three years of college eligibility remaining.

"It's a super successful program and they have so much to offer," MacDonald said. "Just to be a part of that program is such an honor. It's one of the reasons I chose to play for North Dakota."

MacDonald is the third Alaska defenseman to transfer to UND in the last four seasons.

The others were impactful for the Fighting Hawks.

Chris Jandric came to UND in 2021 and played two seasons in Grand Forks, putting up 48 points. He had 33 points as a senior and quarterbacked the team's power play.

Garrett Pyke came to UND for his final year of college eligibility in 2023-24, leading the Fighting Hawks in average time on ice at 20:55.

"I saw Pyker had a great season," MacDonald said. "He developed a lot there, which definitely added to my process. When it came down to it, it just felt like the best fit for me."

Will he wear No. 7 at UND like Jandric and Pyke?

"I'm not too sure yet," said MacDonald, who wore No. 9 at Alaska. "I'll have to talk to the coaches and see what's available."

MacDonald had a strong rookie season at Alaska.

He scored four goals and 14 points in 31 games, while leading all Nanook defensemen with a plus-13 rating. MacDonald played an average of 19:57 per game.

"Alaska was great," MacDonald said. "It was so cool to step into Division-I hockey and experience everything that goes into it. I couldn't thank Alaska enough. They were a huge part of my development. They gave me lots of opportunity. It was a super successful season for myself and I couldn't thank them enough."

But after the season, MacDonald decided to

enter the transfer portal

— as did nine of his teammates.

"I wanted to be able to compete for championships," MacDonald said. "With the winning culture UND has, it felt right to move on to there and work toward a winning season."

Prior to Alaska, MacDonald played for the Whitecourt Wolverines in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He led Whitecourt in scoring with 59 points in 59 games in 2022-23.

Three UND defensemen from the 2023-24 season have expiring eligibility — fifth-year seniors Keaton Pehrson, Logan Britt and Pyke.

The Fighting Hawks are scheduled to bring in three rookie defensemen — E.J. Emery, Jayden Jubenvill and Andrew Strathmann.

MacDonald is UND's second transfer addition for next season.

Arizona State

goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter committed to UND

this week. He will fill the spot of Ludvig Persson, who is expected to turn pro.