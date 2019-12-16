The New England Patriots improved to 11-3 after their Week 15 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and clinched their 11th consecutive postseason berth. But quarterback Tom Brady will be the first to tell you the offense still isn't close to where it'll need to be when the playoffs begin.

Although Brady tossed two touchdown passes in Sunday's victory, the rest of his stat line left plenty to be desired. The 42-year-old posted a passer rating of 86.6 to mark nine straight games with a rating below 100. He finished with only 128 yards through the air.

These meager numbers have been a trend since Week 9. In that timespan, Brady ranks 28th out of 28 qualified quarterbacks in passer rating (73.5) and yards per attempt (5.59) according to Pro Football Focus.

Tom Brady is 28th out of 28 qualifying quarterbacks in both passer rating (73.5) and yards per attempt (5.59) since Week 9.



How will the #Patriots address their offensive woes come playoffs?https://t.co/iJJleuNWp2 pic.twitter.com/t5KkGZXQMK



— PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) December 16, 2019

While the stat highlights Brady, it really speaks to the lackluster performance of the Patriots offense as a whole. The offensive line's struggles continued on Sunday, and while it was encouraging to see rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry take a step forward, the receiving corps hasn't done much to inspire confidence (see: another fourth-down drop from Mohamed Sanu).

Brady and the Patriots still have two weeks left in the regular season to figure things out, but don't expect it to happen this Saturday vs. a Buffalo Bills defense that ranks among the best in the NFL.

This alarming Tom Brady stat emphasizes Patriots' offensive woes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston