Alaric Jackson signs RFA tender, locking him in for 2024 season

The Los Angeles Rams gave Alaric Jackson a second-round tender as a restricted free agent this offseason, which almost assured that he’d remain with the team for one more year. They could’ve used a lower tender for less money, but they were willing to pay him more in order to make it almost certain he’d return to Los Angeles.

On Monday, the first day of the Rams’ offseason workout program, Jackson officially signed his tender, which will lock him in at $4.89 million for the 2024 season. That’s the ninth-largest cap hit of any team on the roster. He started 15 games for the Rams last season, his first full year as a left tackle.

Jackson could’ve fielded offers from other teams in an attempt to earn more money than the tender was worth, but now that he’s signed it, he’ll remain with the Rams for another season.

Additionally, the Rams announced Ronnie Rivers signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, as well, so he’s officially returning, as well.

OL Alaric Jackson + RB Ronnie Rivers have signed their free agent tenders. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire