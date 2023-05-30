Alaric Jackson prefers to play left tackle but is willing to play guard, too

The Los Angeles Rams are looking for improved health — and more consistency — from their offensive line unit entering the 2023 season. While the starting group is undetermined, Alaric Jackson shared that he’d prefer to play the left tackle position for the Rams.

“I love playing left side, honestly,” Jackson said, via The Athletic. “Tackle is my thing, for the most part. I understand that they paid Joe, so I get that whole part. But whatever I can do for the team, I’ll do for the team.”

Jackson joined the Rams before the 2021 season as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. After seeing minimal playing time as an undrafted rookie, Jackson made six starts for the Rams in 2022 when Joseph Noteboom went down with a season-ending Achilles ailment.

Sadly, Jackson’s 2022 campaign would also be cut short due to blood clots. The positive news is that Jackson is cleared to play football this season and the third-year offensive lineman is seeking to carve out an expanded role in the trenches.

As Jackson pointed out, the Rams handed Noteboom a new contract before the 2022 season, seemingly making him the heir to Andrew Whitworth long-term at the left tackle spot. Even though Noteboom is recovering from an injury of his own, he’ll likely get the first opportunity to start at left tackle.

That being said, Jackson could push for the starting spot with an impressive offseason or if Noteboom struggles. Jackson is capable of playing multiple positions along the offensive line for the Rams, but he believes he is most comfortable protecting the blindside of Matthew Stafford.

