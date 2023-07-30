Alanna Smith with the And-1!

Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Buescher led the final 54 laps on the way to his third career win.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
After a magical World Cup journey ended with a 6-0 loss to Norway, an emotional Philippines women’s national team took immense pride in the progress they achieved.
Before taking off on its traditional summer break, F1 descends into the Ardennes Forest and the idyllic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
After two uninspiring performances, Rapinoe admits the team is feeling some anxiety though it's nothing the USWNT hasn't overcome before.
That's great in training camp, when the record is 0-0 and emotion is counted like an asset in the win column. Of course, that can change quickly once the regular season kicks in.
The Mets are exchanging a portion of their over-leveraged, right-now team for more fungible talent that might help them in 2024, 2025 and beyond.
Now that's how you end a fight.
Crawford is now the owner of all four titles, IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO, in a second weight class, the first time the feat has been accomplished in the four-belt era.
The 28-year-old was reportedly defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play when the training camp injury occurred.
Why did Darnell Wright pass his conditioning test with flying colors? Maybe because he was aiming a little bit higher than he should have.
The Yankees' recent emphasis on rising young talent has led to an aging, unreliable lineup overly reliant on one star.
Witherspoon is the last first-rounder to agree to a deal.
We are hurtling toward peak fantasy football draft season, so there's no better time to start your draft prep with our rankings!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.