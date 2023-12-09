Alan Sheehan: Swansea City caretaker boss unsure how long he will be in charge

Alan Sheehan has previously worked under Nathan Jones at Luton and Southampton

Swansea City caretaker boss Alan Sheehan admits he does not know how long he will remain in charge.

Sheehan, 37, stepped in after Michael Duff was sacked and oversaw Saturday's 2-1 Championship win at Rotherham.

Swansea visit Stoke on Tuesday and, as the Welsh club continue to search for a permanent successor to Duff, Sheehan's future remains unclear.

Asked if he will lead the Swans at Stoke, he said: "I don't know. I'm going to speak [with the club]."

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales after the win at Rotherham, Sheehan added: "I was told to take this game, prepare the team as best as I can. Maybe if you interview me in a few hours, I could tell you more.

"I can't speculate but I can tell you that we've had a wonderful win today. Yes, they're bottom of the table but they've picked up some points here and they're a physical team.

"We stood up to the physical side of it for most of the time. We conceded a sloppy goal from a throw-in. Is it perfection? No, but it's a sign of progress."

Swansea have identified Tottenham assistant boss Chris Davies as a leading candidate to succeed Duff.

Although Spurs have rejected an approach from the Swans, manager Ange Postecoglou has said Davies will decide whether or not he should rejoin the Welsh club, where he worked under Brendan Rodgers during their time in the Premier League.

Even if Davies is keen on becoming a manager in his own right for the first time, however, the potential process of leaving Tottenham and returning to Swansea could take some time.

There is a realistic prospect, therefore, of Sheehan staying in charge for Tuesday's trip to Stoke.

The former Luton, Leeds and Leicester player savoured Saturday's win at Rotherham and walked over to Swansea's travelling fans at the end of the game to celebrate with them.

"It's been such an emotional week with everything, losing a manager and then coming in," Sheehan said.

"I think the togetherness everyone showed - the board as well have been so supportive - and the players egged me on and I took a bit of the bait [to celebrate with the fans].

"This will never be about me, it will be about Swansea City. If it's another day or two or three, whatever, I'll do it to the best of my ability.

"It's a club effort. Everyone deserves the ability to celebrate with the fans. It's important we have that connection with them because that win was for them."