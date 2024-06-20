Alan Shearer slams Gareth Southgate: He’s not getting best out of England

In his role as BBC co-commentator Alan Shearer took aim at the England team after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark

Alan Shearer accused Gareth Southgate of failing to get the best out of England’s players after the team’s lacklustre performance against Denmark.

England were held to a 1-1 draw in their second group game of the European Championship as Southgate’s side struggled against Denmark after Morten Hjulmand cancelled out Harry Kane’s opener.

Former England captain Shearer, who was commentating on the game for the BBC, did not hold back on his criticism of England by labelling the performance as “concerning” leaving Southgate with “serious questions” over his ability to get the side to gel.

“Gareth Southgate will get serious questions,” Shearer, 53, said after the final whistle. “It was not good enough. It is tournament football and it is our job to dissect what has gone wrong and there is plenty to look at there. Where do you start? No energy, no guile. I would not say lack of effort but there is so much more to come from those players.

“Look at Jude [Bellingham] tonight, he could not get one foot in front of another. He could not get forward. I look at Phil Foden, is he affecting the game? No chance. I look at [Bukayo] Saka and Kane. I know he got his goal, but I said on commentary about running in behind. It was really poor. It is concerning, absolutely.

Shearer wants Gareth Southgate to get more out of the talent at his disposal - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

“Use John Stones as an example. How many times do you see him step into midfield and turn his back and run with the ball in a Man City team?

“He is brilliant at it. How many times have you seen it in the last two England games? Not many. How many times do you see Declan Rice get the ball and go on a bursting run? None. How many times do you see Foden get the ball and turn, maybe once tonight when he hit the post. Gareth at the minute is not getting the best out of England’s best players.”

Rio Ferdinand, also a BBC pundit and former England player, agreed with Shearer by adding: “The current balance of the team is not allowing the players to reach the levels that they have done for clubs.

“Phil Foden is out of position and not playing his best, maybe Jude Bellingham would be better playing at number eight. It is a big concern.”

Harry Kane’s decision to continue to drop deep also came under criticism from Shearer who called for the England captain to be taken off in place for Ollie Watkins which Southgate finally did in the 70th-minute.

Shearer, who scored 30 goals in 62 appearances for England, also called for Southgate to pair Kane with players who are willing to run in behind after suggesting Kane is going through a similar experience to himself when he reached over 30 and started to see his pace dwindle.

“As I got older I needed pace in and around me,” Shearer added. “I could still score goals, head the ball, get into positions in the box, but one thing I could not do is run in behind. Harry Kane is the same now, he needs players that have the legs to run beyond and make the space.

Harry Kane was substituted after a fairly ineffectual 70 minutes, despite putting England ahead early on - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

“That’s why I would have Anthony Gordon in the team, Phil Foden is occupying the same spaces as Kane at the moment and it’s not working. He is a brilliant goal scorer and he will always score goals but what he lacks is that yard and energy. Someone else can do it alongside him.

“It is one of the reasons why I retired from international football. I could not do it for Newcastle and England with my lack of place. Harry is not the quickest, he needs pace in and around him and that is why I would play Gordon.”

Fellow former England striker and BBC pundit Gary Lineker added: “In all honesty, I think Harry Kane needs to do a lot better.

“His movement was minimal. He did not look to get in behind and he doesn’t often but even when he is coming short he is doing it lethargically and plodding short.

“As a striker you have two jobs, score goals, which Harry Kane has been good at all his career, and make space. He needs his manager to come to him and ask a little bit more of him.

“I would have expected that if I’d put in that kind of performance. Against a back three he has to stretch the play, run one way and then come short so you don’t have to come too far to receive it. He needs to make more space for the midfield players behind him to create chances.”

