Alan Shearer concerned Chelsea star might not feature at Euro 2024

Alan Shearer believes there’s a chance Cole Palmer doesn’t feature for England at Euro 2024, after being an unused substitute in the first two games.

England have already qualified for the knockout stages but will be looking to top the group when they take on Slovenia on Tuesday night.

Gareth Southgate isn’t expected to make many changes to his side but Palmer’s Chelsea team-mate Conor Gallagher is set to start.

Shearer fears Palmer might not feature at Euro 2024

Palmer took the Premier League by storm last season following his deadline day move from Manchester City last summer.

The 22-year-old scored 22 Premier League goals and provided 11 assists, which saw him named Premier League Young Player of the Year.

Palmer hadn’t even made an England squad before last November, but such has his rise been, there have been conversations over whether he should start for the Three Lions.

Shearer’s concerned Palmer might not play at all at Euro 2024.

The former City man started both the warm up games against Bosnia, where he scored his first England goal, and against Iceland.

Having started both those games it’s been a real surprise that Palmer has yet to see any action at the tournament, especially last time out against Denmark when England were really struggling, and could have done with someone of his quality.

Former England international Shearer is concerned Palmer might not even feature in Germany, and thinks he must be wondering what he has to do to get into the team.

“He must be sat there thinking what have I got to do to get in,” he told The Rest is Football.

“I know they won their first match, 35 minutes they were good, the rest they weren’t so good.

“They weren’t great at all against Denmark the whole game, even when they went 1-0 up.

“He must be sat there thinking what have I got to do to even get half an hour in this team. It’s exactly the same with Anthony Gordon.

“One little spark and one good performance you just never know. If that happens, he may not play a part Cole Palmer. I think it all depends how the games go.

“I don’t suspect he’ll (Gareth Southgate) make wholesale changes. He’ll make one, maybe two at most. I’d be surprised if Cole Palmer was in the XI.”

If Palmer doesn’t feature on Tuesday evening against Slovenia it would appear unlikely he will feature at all unless England suffer a few injuries in the attacking areas which would be a real shame given the season he’s had.