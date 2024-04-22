Alan Shearer brands Nottingham Forest ‘absolute embarrassment’ in expletive rant

Alan Shearer branded Nottingham Forest “an absolute embarrassment” in an expletive rant following the club’s controversial statement on social media which accused a match official of bias.

Relegation-threatened Forest were aggrieved not to be awarded three penalties – all against ex-England defender Ashley Young – as they lost 2-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday (21 April).

The club described the decisions as “extremely poor” and implied that VAR official Stuart Attwell was a Luton fan – the Hatters are also engaged in a survival fight – in a post on X shortly after the full-time whistle.

Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast on Monday, Shearer was left shocked by the club’s actions, saying: "It’s a good job we’re not on the BBC here because what the f*** are Nottingham Forest doing putting that statement out? It’s an absolute embarrassment.”