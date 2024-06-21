Alan Shearer is becoming voice of the people with brutal England commentary

Alan Shearer, once perceived as a a bland commentator and pundit, was withering in his criticism - BBC

England were dreadful against Denmark and Alan Shearer spoke for the entire country when he delivered one of the most brutally honest and accurate assessments of the alarming state of the national team.

It was a turgid, mistake-ridden, disorganised, hugely worrying performance in which supposedly world-class players could barely string a pass together, and apparently electric attacking players looked unfit or clueless, possibly a mixture of both.

It was an evening which betrayed every misgiving we have had about Gareth Southgate’s England. It was a game that we have all seen so many times before, repetitive, predictable and dull. Take the lead, sit back, invite pressure and then lose the ball over and over again while barely getting into the opposition’s half.

England fans are tired, exasperated and angry. They no longer simply want to dutifully take the positives and move on, or be told this is tournament football, England are top of their group, and they are demanding too much.

It needed someone to take the gloves off and tell us – and them – some harsh truths. It needed a pundit to start firing some shots. It needed Shearer at his most brutally honest and, at times, savage and cutting best. He hit the target with every shot he fired, giving a voice to all of us who had endured another miserable episode of Southgateball.

There was a time when people poked fun at Shearer for being bland; a pundit who was afraid to criticise people, a man too close to many people in football to be damning when it was needed. Not anymore. Shearer was acidic in his assessment of England’s performance against Denmark and it was brilliant punditry as a co-commentator. He articulated perfectly what all England fans were thinking – or screaming – at their television screen. It was a pitch perfect assassination of England tactics, personnel, and alarming delusions of grandeur.

Shearer has been a revelation as a co-commentator at the Euros. He offers clear and forthright opinions as the game is being played, as well as genuine tactical insight and engaging individual appraisals of performance levels.

Nobody who underperformed was spared, regardless of reputation or prestige. It was like watching a better, more considered version of Roy Keane, without the high-pitched voice, theatrical body language and pithy one liners.

Shearer has gushed over Harry Kane many times before, but he has been the first at this tournament to point out that the Bayern Munich striker barely moves at the moment, appears to be struggling for fitness and is making the team easy to defend against as he cannot run in behind and constantly drops deep into an already overcrowded midfield.

Nobody had been brave enough to say this about England’s current captain. His goal against Denmark was not enough to hide his obvious shortcomings and how detrimental they are proving to the team as an attacking unit.

Harry Kane came in for criticism from Shearer, in a match where, despite opening the scoring, he was largely ineffectual - Shutterstock /Filip Singer

There were other highlights. As England passed the ball backwards and sideways for the umpteenth time, Shearer spoke for millions of frustrated fans.

“England are all over the place, you can tell,” Shearer sighed. “Slow, lethargic, passing from one side of the pitch to the other but they are going nowhere with it. There’s no runners, no movement.”

We nodded angrily in agreement. Shearer wasn’t done, questioning what has been happening in training given how disjointed things looked.

“The way England are pressing at the moment makes me think they haven’t worked on it at all,” he added. “When the forwards press the midfield are stood 20 yards behind them, which is not enough. You can’t just go in twos and threes, you need to do all of the team together or nothing… In truth, Denmark were the better team and deserved to win. We get a point but there are a lot of improvements to be made.”

Gareth Southgate presided over a flat, disjointed England performance in Frankfurt, one that posed more questions than it did come up with answers - Getty Images/James Gill

That felt like an understatement at the time, but Newcastle’s record goalscorer was not done. There was emotion in the delivery, a quiet rage below the surface which made it even more in keeping with the national mood.

“It was not good enough,” Big Al moaned. “It is tournament football and it is our job to dissect what has gone wrong and there is plenty to look at there. Where do you start? No energy, no guile. I would not say lack of effort but there is so much more to come from those players.”

And then the point we all wanted to be made. This is a talented group of England players, who, to a man, consistently play at a far higher level for their clubs, than they do for the national team. Three of our supposedly world class players, Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, were abysmal against Denmark. Foden showed some flashes but is largely a passenger and appears to have no chemistry with anyone around him. Nobody should be pretending otherwise and Shearer did not.

“Gareth Southgate will get serious questions,” he sniped. “You see the players out there...Phil Foden and what he has done all season for Manchester City, Jude Bellingham turning up in the first game and not so much tonight, John Stones and what we have seen him do at club level, stepping up into midfield, he’s brilliant at it. I’ve not seen him do that once at this tournament.

“There is far more to get out of those players than he is getting at the moment. Gareth, at the minute, is not getting the best out of England’s best players,”

Shearer speaking the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We needed someone to do so because if England keep playing like this they are coming home early for sure.

