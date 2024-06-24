Alan Hutton claims former club could ‘hijack’ Manchester United’s pursuit to sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United could face competition for Jarrad Branthwaite’s signature from another Premier League club.

Alan Hutton believes his former club Tottenham Hotspur could “hijack” United’s pursuit of the Everton centre-back.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton stated that Branthwaite would suit the Tottenham defence, offering the squad extra depth and quality.

United have already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old England international, who was unlucky to miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

That means United have been in pole position to sign Branthwaite, but Hutton is not ruling out the possibility of Spurs signing Everton’s best defender.

“I feel at times [Tottenham] have been light in that sense, actually across the back four,” Hutton said.

“When you look at their starting back line, if any of them get injured or go missing for a good length of time, the players that come in aren’t quite up to the standard.

“To have someone in the door with that potential who could be a regular starter for England moving forward, that could be a great deal.

“He did really well last season, and there are talks [Cristian] Romero could be on the move, so there’s a few things in the pipeline that might lead towards them going for someone like [Branthwaite], and him filling that void at centre-half. I have heard there could be a hijack there, from people I speak to at the club.”

That could be quite something, if Spurs were able to beat United to Branthwaite’s signature.

United are expected to make a second bid for Branthwaite after the first offer was rejected by Everton.

The only way I see that happening is if Tottenham are willing to meet Everton’s £70million demands. The fee United want to avoid paying for his signature.

