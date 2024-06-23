Alan Hansen: Liverpool legend discharged from hospital

Liverpool and Scotland legend Alan Hansen has been released from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Hansen was admitted earlier in June after falling seriously ill but a statement released by his family on Sunday has confirmed he will now rest at home after being discharged.

Published on Liverpool's website, it reads: "Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

"Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

"We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery.

"Thank you."

Fellow Liverpool legend and Scotsman Graeme Souness had suggested Hansen was on the mend after speaking to him on the phone.

He told talkSPORT: "Anyone who's met Alan Hansen, he has a wicked sense of humour so I've had two conversations with him in the last five, six days. Both conversations were me on the receiving end of his humour, so that tells me he's on the way back.

"I've been speaking to his son and Janet his wife and I've been phoning his phone number. I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was Big Al.

"I was thinking 'Oh no, don't answer that'. So I sat down and got the courage to phone back and he answered the phone. He's been in a difficult place but the way he sounded yesterday, he's back, and I hope I'm right."

Hansen was part of the famous Liverpool team of the 1980s, winning eight First Division titles and three European Cups. He made 620 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring 14 goals from defence.