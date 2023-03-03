Alan Eck promoted to referee

An opening in the NFL’s refereeing corps was created when Jerome Boger retired this week and the league filled it on Friday.

The league announced that Alan Eck has been promoted to referee. Eck began his NFL career as a side judge in 2016 and has spent the last six seasons working as an umpire.

Eck worked playoff games after each of the last two seasons. He worked Kansas City’s divisional round win over Buffalo in 2022 and he worked the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers earlier this year.

The NFL announced the retirements of nine other officials since the end of the 2022 season, so there will be more new faces on crews around the league this fall.

