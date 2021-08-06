Alan Day Community Garden receives approval for fundraiser

Aug. 6—NORWAY — The Select Board on Thursday approved the annual fundraiser for the Oxford Hills Community Gardens, also known as the Alan Day Community Garden.

Light the Garden will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at 26 Whitman St., across from the Norway Grange Hall. It is the largest fundraiser for the garden. It will include food, drink, music and garden tours. The Norway Brewing Co. will cater.

The mission of the Alan Day Community Garden is to cooperatively create an educational demonstration garden where people can grow their own food using organic, sustainable methods to support an enduring community food system. The garden offers free workshops, employs youth leaders and rents garden plots to anyone who would like to garden. Created in 2009 to honor the memory of local philanthropist and artist Alan Day, it is a 501(c)(3) organization that accepts tax-deductible donations.

In other business, the board approved closing six roads for the winter: sections of Buck, Cross, Camp Cinnamon, McIntire, Dunn and Patch Mountain. Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said the roads are the same ones the town has closed for several years.

During his report to the board, Lajoie said the town is still awaiting final approval from the State Fire Marshal's Office before proceeding with bids on the expansion of the Municipal Complex. The Highway Garage, meanwhile, is 95% complete with a closing date expected sometime next month. The town is considering hosting a business after-hours with the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce to serve as an open house for the new facility on Grove Street.

The plan to pave Sodom Road and Grove Street is expected to begin within the next two weeks.

Town officials have been mapping Lake View Cemetery on Watson Road, the only graveyard selling lots.

Assessors are finalizing numbers and calculating the tax rate, which Lajoie hopes to unveil at one of the next two meetings.

Police Chief Robert Federico introduced new police officer Ashley Rich, who will serve as the school resource officer for Guy E. Rowe Elementary School. Rich has served on the police force in Rumford.