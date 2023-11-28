Will Alan Bowman return to Oklahoma State football? QB can seek 7th year of eligibility

While there has been speculation about the possibility that quarterback Alan Bowman could apply for a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA to be granted a seventh year of eligibility, Bowman says he has made no decisions.

“I think it’s a possibility,” he said Saturday. “I’m not exactly focused on that right now. Just looking forward to next week, and then we’ll figure out what happens after that before the bowl game.”

Bowman played the first three games of his sophomore season in 2019 before breaking his collarbone and missing the remainder of the year. Based on NCAA standards of games played, it is likely he would be granted the waiver should he apply.

The same is expected for OSU linebacker Justin Wright, a super-senior in his sixth year who played in just two games before a knee injury ended his year. Wright has already announced his plans to apply for the waiver.

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman (7) warms up before the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Leon Johnson III excited to see JerryWorld

Leon Johnson III has seen sights this year he never imagined as a college football player, after spending the previous four years at Division III George Fox University in Oregon.

That trend continues with the Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium, and OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn already has been pumping up the luxury of JerryWorld.

“I’m from Seattle, so I’ve been to a couple Seahawks games,” Johnson said. “But Dunn keeps telling me this is the best football stadium to ever play in, so let’s see if he’s right.”

