Alamogordo senior named Gatorade Softball Player of the Year

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Softball Player of the Year award was announced on Friday. This year the honor went to Alamogordo senior Sydney Lessentine.

This season, the 5-9 pitcher and infielder played a crucial role in the Lady Tigers run to the top seed in the state. In the circle, Lessentine compiled a 1.89 ERA with 259 strikeouts in just 152 innings of work. At the plate, she recorded a .396 average with a 1.172 OPS and racked up 49 RBI and seven home runs.

Lessestine is the first-ever player from Alamogordo to win the award. She will continue her softball career at Texas A&M.

