Alamo Bowl: Texas players with most to gain from a strong performance

The Alamo Bowl hasn’t meant much to Texas fans in past years. That could all change this year. After no bowl appearance last season, Thursday’s game against Washington should carry more significance.

The Texas Bowl in 2017 had a similar feel to this year’s Alamo Bowl. The Longhorns have a handful of players departing, but return the bulk of the roster.

The 2017 game against Missouri was a momentum builder for the 2018 season. The Longhorns used the game as a springboard into a nine-win season and conference title appearance. Steve Sarkisian and company can capture similar momentum with a strong performance against the Huskies.

A handful of players shined in Tom Herman’s first bowl win to cap the 2017 season. Most notably, Sam Ehlinger made an early case to win the starting job in 2018.

Let’s look at a few players with the most to gain from a strong Alamo Bowl.

Quinn Ewers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington game could go a long way in deciding who starts at quarterback next year. If Quinn Ewers plays like he did against Alabama and Oklahoma, it’s going to be difficult for Maalik Murphy or Arch Manning to unseat Ewers atop the depth chart.

Jonathon Brooks and Keilan Robinson

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Jaydon Blue and Cedric Baxter will push for carries. Competition will bring the best out of the group. That said, Brooks and Robinson can solidify bigger roles in the offense with a strong showing.

Cam Williams and Devon Campbell

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

Christian Jones could depart for the NFL leaving an opening on the offensive line. It’s unclear how much playing time Williams and Campbell will see, but on-field data could have a say in whether or not they can take hold of a starting job next season.

Alfred Collins

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Collins has had a quiet season but earned his first sack of the year against Baylor. He has a chance to earn a more prominent role next year.

Backup defensive backs

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Ryan Watts, Jahdae Barron and Jerrin Thompson have all but secured their starting roles for next season. There are still two other potential vacancies with the departures of Anthony Cook and D’Shawn Jamison.

Wake Forest transfer Gavin Holmes and newcomers Derek Williams and Malik Muhammad come in with plans to play. Terrance Brooks, Kitan Crawford and others can make a statement of their own in this game.

Jaylon Ford and Barryn Sorrell

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It’s apparent that name recognition plays a big role in all conference honors at season’s end. For some reason, Ford and Sorrell arguably weren’t given due credit this season. Watch for them to make their presence known in the bowl game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire