Alamo Bowl Report: Washington tops Texas, fends off late Longhorn rally

The Pac-12 Conference continues to win bowl games. A day after Oregon topped North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, the Washington Huskies beat the Texas Longhorns, who played without star running back Bijan Robinson in the Alamo Bowl.

Despite 10 Texas points late in the fourth quarter, Washington walked away with the 27-20 victory in San Antonio.

Michael Penix Jr. went 32-of-54 for 287 yards with a pair of scores and an interception, and Wayne Taulapapa capped a terrific year with 108 yards and a score.

Quinn Ewers threw for 369 yards and a touchdown, but the Longhorns missed Bijan Robinson a ton in this game as Washington’s high-powered offense was able to score just enough.

In Kalen Deboer’s first season, Washington notched its fifth 11-win season in school history after just four victories last season. On top of that, the Huskies finished the year 4-0 against AP Top 25 teams.

Jalen McMillan made the highlight reel with this unbelievable shoestring catch to make it a 27-10 game. He led the team with eight catches for 58 yards.

Texas ends the season at 8-5, although the Horns made this more of a game than many people thought coming in.

Story continues

Michael Penix set the Washington record with 4,464 yards and is coming back for one more season.

DeBoer’s first year at Washington was a huge success. The Pac-12 moves to 3-1 in bowl games.

List

TV info for college football bowl games, USC football, and Trojans basketball on New Year's Weekend

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire