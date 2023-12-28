Alamo Bowl 2023: Arizona vs. Oklahoma predictions, odds for Thursday night game

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talks with quarterback Noah Fifita (11) during the first quarter against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 25, 2023.

The 2023 Alamo Bowl will feature the Pac-12's Arizona Wildcats taking on the Oklahoma Sooners of the Big 12 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The No. 14 Wildcats are enjoying their best season of the last decade while the No. 12 Sooners are disappointed after losses to Texas and Oklahoma State kept them out of a New Year's Six Bowl in 2023.

Oklahoma certainly has the edge in bowl experience ahead of this one. The Sooners have made a bowl game every season since 1999; Arizona's in the postseason for the first time since 2017.

End of an era: Drake Stoops plays last game as an Oklahoma Sooner

It's an interesting matchup at quarterback for both teams. Arizona's redshirt freshman signal-caller Noah Fifita took over from starter Jayden de Laura against Stanford and led the Wildcats to a top-15 ranking for just the third time since 2000. Fifita comes from a family of defensive players and will lead the Wildcats in their first Alamo Bowl since 2010. de Laura stated on Christmas he will transfer after the bowl game.

Oklahoma's starter this year, Dillon Gabriel, is transferring to Oregon and won't play. Instead, freshman Jackson Arnold will make his first college start. Sooners coach Brent Venables is already drawing comparisons to Oklahoma great Sam Bradford when talking about Arnold.

This marks the third time the two schools are meeting on the football field. The most recent game came in 1989 when the Wildcats won 6-3 in Tucson.

Bowl game schedule today: Breaking down the four college football bowl games on Dec. 28

2023 Alamo Bowl: Arizona vs. Oklahoma predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 37, Oklahoma 31

Jess Root writes, "This should be a high-scoring game and, as this is Arizona’s 1st bowl appearance since 2017, the Wildcats will be motivated. I like Arizona but there are better odds and value with the spread."

The Oklahoman: Oklahoma 38, Arizona 35

Justin Martinez says, "It'll be a good one in San Antonio. But OU has been there before, beating Oregon in the 2021 Alamo Bowl, and it'll also get a boost from a crowd that figures to mostly consist of crimson."

Sports Illustrated: Oklahoma 34, Arizona 27

James Parks writes, "There's enough of a talent gap across the board here to favor Oklahoma. Despite its personnel losses, this offense still features a credible downfield threat capable of creating space and moving into scoring position. And it has the defensive firepower to create pressure and challenge the Wildcats' air attack."

Action Network: Oklahoma +3 or Better

Collin Wilson says, "The oversold line for Arizona is a result of the announcements from Lebby and Gabriel, but there's no expected drop-off with the moves to Arnold at quarterback and Littrell at offensive coordinator."

Sports Betting Dime: Arizona -2.5

Robert Duff writes, "These are two ships passing in the night. Oklahoma is leaving the Big-12 for the SEC. Arizona is joining the Big-12. The personnel losses for the Sooners will be the difference maker in a close game."

2023 Alamo Bowl: Arizona vs. Oklahoma odds

The Wildcats are favorites to defeat the Sooners, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Thursday afternoon:

Spread: Arizona (-2.5)

Moneyline: Arizona (-140); Oklahoma (+115)

Over/under: 59.5

Motivation for Alabama QB: Jalen Milroe said Tide's ex-offensive coordinator told him he shouldn't play quarterback

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alamo Bowl 2023: Predictions, latest odds for Arizona vs. Oklahoma