Alameda sheriff's deputy injured during altercation with suspect
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at 90th Avenue and G Street in east Oakland, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Department.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at 90th Avenue and G Street in east Oakland, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Department.
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight Thursday, were asked to leave a second New York flight on Friday morning.
Scott Roe, 39, who ploughed into a mother and daughter in Bedworth, Warwickshire, and left them seriously injured, walked free from court after being handed a suspended prison sentence.
‘Two young men found her on a remote road, alone, unconscious, broken and bleeding. Without their help, she surely would have died’
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent Bank of America executive who was found […] The post Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Bank of America exec appeared first on TheGrio.
One Chicago police officer was dead and another was fighting for his life Sunday after a shootout during a traffic stop.
The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.
At 5, Joshlyn Johnson was going to school, being a big sister to her 3-year-old brother Larry and living happily, relatives said, in Dayton, Ohio, with their mother and the couple they called Papa and Nana. James Phillips and his wife, Evelyn Phillips-Simon, had themselves raised the children’s mother, their niece Dachelle Johnson, from the time she was 7, away from her family in Baltimore. ...
Roberta Kaplan is latest prominent figure to quit in wake of scandal engulfing Cuomo Roberta Kaplan has resigned as chairwoman of Time’s Up. Photograph: D Ross Cameron/AP Roberta Kaplan has resigned as chairwoman of Time’s Up after facing widespread criticism for allegedly advising New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration on sexual harassment allegations against him. Kaplan, a prominent lawyer who founded Time’s Up legal defense fund and represents the writer E Jean Carroll in a defamatio
‘I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well,’ AOC says
A Good Samaritan who happened to be walking nearby sprang into action shortly after he heard the women screaming. In the video, you can see him fall to the ground as he is shot in the left armpit and right thigh.
A Washington state inmate was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison after he murdered his sister's rapist who was housed in the same cell.
Group purportedly kicked off second plane after offering to switch seats with woman onboard
An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers for a place to live. “I feel about as good as I ever have in my life," David Lidstone 81, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, saying he has many friends. Lidstone lived in the woods along the Merrimack River in the town of Canterbury.
Foggy and reduced visibility conditions delayed efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region, said efforts to reach the site Sunday were called off due to poor conditions. The wreckage was in a rugged, steep area that is heavily forested, at 1,800 feet (549 meters) to 2,000 feet (609.6 meters) “up on the side of a mountain,” he said.
‘I don’t get how we were treated as a threat when we’re clearly not one’
Brittany Commisso, the executive assistant who accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of groping, revealed her identity in an interview Monday.
The New York Assembly's judiciary committee planned to meet Monday in the investigation into whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo.
The former president, who decided to host a smaller party due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, still brought out some high-profile guests.
Eric Ulis began search near spot where skyjacker is believed to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out a half century ago DB Cooper sketch. Photograph: AP An amateur crime historian has begun a two-day search along Washington’s Columbia River, close to a spot where notorious skyjacker DB Cooper is believed by some to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out of the back of a Boeing 727 half a century ago. Eric Ulis began the dig to looking for a parachute and briefcase on Friday, wo
Just days after Raven Saunders won the silver medal in women's shot put for Team USA, she suffered the loss of her mother, Clarissa Saunders, who died on Aug. 3 in Orlando, Fla.