Alameda sheriff's deputy injured during altercation with suspect

Associated Press

An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers for a place to live. “I feel about as good as I ever have in my life," David Lidstone 81, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, saying he has many friends. Lidstone lived in the woods along the Merrimack River in the town of Canterbury.