It's Alabama's turn at SEC media days with Saban and Tua

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) -- It's Alabama's turn at Southeastern Conference media days.

Nick Saban takes the stage Wednesday with his team once again favored to repeat as SEC champion. But the Crimson Tide also wants to atone for how last season ended.

Alabama took the most lopsided defeat of Saban's tenure after absorbing a 44-16 drubbing from Clemson in the national championship game.

This team returns plenty of offensive firepower. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the Heisman Trophy runner-up, and Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver.

Both Tagovailoa and Jeudy will be on hand at media days, along with linebacker Dylan Moses.

Alabama will be followed by Arkansas coach Chad Morris, Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead and South Carolina's Will Muschamp, along with a few of their top players.

