Alabama's Terrion Arnold got caught in a rat trap this week - a real one - but Tide was not

LEXINGTON, KY. − Terrion Arnold must've been the type of kid who insisted on touching the stove to see if it was hot.

At the very least, he's still touching rat traps.

Following Alabama football's 49-21 win over Kentucky, the standout cornerback said rat traps were randomly left around the Crimson Tide locker room and football facility this week − he's not sure exactly who did so, nor has he ever seen the tactic employed before ∔ as a means of remining players that they shouldn't get too full of themselves after wins over Tennessee and LSU. Saban often describes an overabundance of praise for his team as "rat poison."

And Arnold just had to know if the traps were ready to spring.

"It was wooden, had a little cheese right there," Arnold said. "I'm kind of an adventurer, so I put my hand in there to see if it really worked, and it really worked. ... I did get popped, right here on my finger."

Suffice it to say that whoever set the traps for real, or at least the one Arnold tested, is fortunate the Crimson Tide's star defensive back didn't injure a finger. As for the overall message, it was heard loud and clear.

"In our head we were preaching, saying to guys, 'don't get caught in these traps'," Arnold said. "We had rat traps in the locker room, going around the facility, and it's 'just don't get caught in it.' When you think about these external factors, coming off of two big wins, it's human nature to be happy."

With the victory, the Crimson Tide clinched the SEC West title and a berth in the SEC title game next month.

