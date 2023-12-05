Alabama's Terrion Arnold feels for Florida State after CFP snub, nearly played for Seminoles

Alabama football defensive back Terrion Arnold, who nearly committed to Florida State as a recruit, feels for the Seminoles being left out of the College Football Playoff.

The Tallahassee, Florida native said Monday on "The Paul Finebaum Show" he has talked to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and receiver Keon Coleman about the CFP selection committee's decision, although he feels fortunate Alabama is able to compete for a national championship.

A "sliding doors" moment? Tallahassee native @ArnoldTerrion reveals how he ended up at Alabama despite growing up as a friend of Jimbo Fisher's son and expecting he'd go to FSU pic.twitter.com/YT0PwJXxXQ — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 4, 2023

"We're very, very fortunate to get in," Arnold said. "I felt some type of way about Florida State. Because, I'm from Tallahassee, Florida. And I feel like it's just one of those things where even like me talking to Jordan Travis; I just got done talking to Keon Coleman, guys like that, it makes it something you want to go out there and play for.

"Even them not being able to get in, like, I'm gonna go out there and play for them, for my guys. Play for (Alabama) nation, but even play for them too."

Arnold, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class and No. 3-rated safety nationally according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, has been one of the Crimson Tide's best defenders this season, with 61 total tackles and five interceptions with 16 passes defensed.

The talented defender also noted how, growing up, he rooted for Florida State and was an active participant of the "Tomahawk Chop," a famous sports celebration used by Seminoles fans.

Arnold then said the turning point in his recruiting came after Florida State fired former coach Willie Taggert.

"It's crazy, because when he was left go, (current Florida State coach) Mike Norvell when he got the job, I remember his recruiting pitch was, 'I haven't even had the job 24 hours and you're the first player I've came to see.' ... Looking back at it, everything he's accomplished and that, they always say you can only connect the dots going backward. But, looking at it now, I probably would've went there."

Terrion Arnold stats

Year Tackles Interceptions Sacks Passes defensed 2022 45 1 0 9 2023 61 5 1 16

