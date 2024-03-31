Alabama's Rylan Griffen reacts to WWE belt after Elite Eight win: 'Almost better than the trophy'

Rylan Griffen on Saturday helped Alabama basketball secure its first-ever Elite Eight win, likewise helping the Crimson Tide advance to the Final Four in March Madness for the first time in program history.

Alabama, a 4 seed in March Madness, will play No. 1 overall seed Connecticut in the Final Four on Saturday. But Griffen — who scored 13 points and knocked down three 3-pointers to help Alabama win the West Regional title with an 89-82 victory over Clemson — had something else he was more excited about following the game.

He received the Alabama WWE belt for his performance and immediately became enamored with the championship belt.

"This is fire," Griffen said in a video on X (formerly Twitter). "Thank you, WWE. Shoutout to all of you watching. I've been watching since I was a kid. This is almost better than the trophy to me."

Rylan Griffen stats in Alabama-Clemson game

In the first Elite Eight game for the Crimson Tide since 2004, Griffen hit a key 3-pointer in the first half to put Alabama up 29-28 after it trailed by as many as 13 points. He also added another shot beyond the arc when the Tigers cut the lead to three points with 7:36 remaining.

Griffen, a sophomore, averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Crimson Tide during the regular season. He has upped his average to 13.5 points and 2.8 assists per game on 53% shooting from the field and 50% from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament.

"This is crazy, I'm not going to lie, this is deadly," Griffen said of the belt. ... "Hold on, let me get my entrance ready. When I walk down and my music is playing."

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball's Rylan Griffen reacts to WWE belt after Elite 8 win