Alabama's Will Reichard surpasses Auburn's Daniel Carlson to become SEC all-time leading scorer

Alabama football's Will Reichard has become the SEC's all-time leading scorer.

Reichard reached the milestone in the Crimson Tide's matchup against Arkansas on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium when he hit the extra point after Alabama's first touchdown to raise his total to 481 career points. He now sits at 20-of-20 for extra points on the season.

The graduate student surpassed former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson, who played for the Tigers from 2014-17 and racked up 480 career points.

Reichard currently sits in seventh place on the NCAA all-time scorer list, 49 points behind former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds in the No. 1 spot with 530 career points in 2012-15. Reichard is also Alabama's all-time leading scorer.

