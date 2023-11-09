Alabama's Nick Saban tells Pat McAfee he 'hated' losing receiver Aaron Anderson to LSU

Alabama coach Nick Saban on Thursday spoke again about losing former Crimson Tide receiver Aaron Anderson to LSU football, this time on an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Following Alabama's 42-28 win over LSU in Tuscaloosa, a clip of Saban telling Anderson he would have played play a lot more for the Crimson Tide in 2023 went viral on social media, though Saban said after the fact it wasn't personal to him. Anderson was a member of the Crimson Tide during an injury-riddled freshman season, appearing in just one game and redshirting before transferring to LSU for the 2023 season.

Regardless, Saban was extremely complimentary of the speedy receiver to McAfee, despite his decision to leave Alabama.

"Aaron would've been playing a lot of football for us this year," Saban said on his apperance. "He's an outstanding player. He's a fine young man. We were happy to get him in recruiting. We hated to see him go. ... The guy is from Louisiana, so I get it."

Anderson, a four-star recruit who ranked 35th nationally, was heavily sought after during recruiting. He was rated the No. 1 player in Louisiana for the class of 2022, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. As a senior, he posted 74 receptions for 926 yards and 14 touchdowns, according to his bio on LSU's page.

Saban said over the offseason that he only hated to lose one player to the transfer portal. It appears now the player to whom he was referring was Anderson, who has appeared in six games for LSU in 2023. He has tallied 12 receptions for 59 yards and no touchdowns.

Perhaps that's why Saban met with the receiver on the field and let him know that transferring to the Tigers might not have been the right decision: "You'd be playing more here than you are there."

