Alabama's Nick Saban gives detailed — and hilarious — breakdown of Ole Miss blocked punt

Great college football coaches understand that all three phases of the game are important. And while special teams may not always get its due, Nick Saban and Alabama certainly saw it do so in Week 4 on Saturday.

One of the biggest plays of the game didn't even bear real fruit for the Crimson Tide. Down 7-3 in the second quarter, Ja'Corey Brooks flew in from the right side of punter Fraser Masin, blocking his punt and sending it out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

Though Alabama wasn't able to make the most of the opportunity — it lost 21 yards over the next three plays thanks to a fumble and two sacks — a field goal did bring the Crimson Tide to within one. Alabama would then outscore Ole Miss 18-3 in the second half to take home a 24-10 win.

BLOCKED PUNT



And it bounced out at the 1 😱 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/cLqisA33Fq — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 23, 2023

Saban went to the tape to describe what happened on the play that allowed Brooks to get in on Masin.

As Saban described it, it was a numbers game: Alabama wanted to blow up the Rebels' three-man shield with four rushers.

Coach Saban draws up the Play of the Game from @AlabamaFTBL's win over Ole Miss.#RollTide | @CBSBank pic.twitter.com/ZDVPOcw2tX — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) September 24, 2023

Saban was glib at the end of his spiel, clearly remembering the resulting three plays from the 'Bama offense.

"It was a big play in the game. We get it first-and-1 at the 1." he said. "And ... we didn't do great with it. But, at least we got it at the 1."

Sometimes, you have to take the victories where you can find them. A game is indeed the sum of its parts. But the succeeding part being an abject disaster doesn't make Brooks' effort any less impressive.

