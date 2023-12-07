Alabama's Nick Saban empathizes with teams left out of CFP: 'We kind of know how it feels'

Nick Saban won’t apologize for his Alabama football team making the College Football Playoff.

As he sees it, the Crimson Tide improved greatly over the course of the season and, as a coach, he focused only on what he could control: getting his team into the best, most desirable position possible heading into the postseason

That doesn’t mean, however, that he’s incapable of sympathy for those who were left out of the four-team field.

Four days after Alabama leapfrogged the No. 5 Florida State for the final spot in the playoff, Saban — while not referencing the Seminoles specifically by name — expressed compassion for “the teams that have an argument to get in the playoffs that didn't” while making his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday.

“My phone’s been getting blowed up from people who didn’t get in as if I’m responsible for that. Look, we’ve been on the other side of this,” Saban said. “We’ve been on the outside looking in. We’ve been the team that didn’t get in. We’ve been the fifth-place team. We kind of know how it feels. I actually feel bad about it because there are a lot of teams this year that could make an argument to say, ‘We should be there.’ I get that.”

"We've won 11 straight games & beat the number 1 team in Georgia..



I'm proud of how we played in the SEC Championship & we've been on the outside looking in..



"We've won 11 straight games & beat the number 1 team in Georgia..

I'm proud of how we played in the SEC Championship & we've been on the outside looking in..

I also have compassion & feel bad for the teams that have an argument to get into the CFP & didn't" ~ Coach Saban

Wearing a suit jacket and tie, Saban joined the show while on a recruiting trip in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

By beating then-No. 1 Georgia in last Saturday’s SEC championship game, Alabama was able to move from No. 8 to No. 4 in the playoff selection committee’s rankings, with that jump slipping it past Florida State, which finished off a 13-0 season with a 16-6 victory against then-No. 14 Louisville in the ACC championship game last Saturday.

The Crimson Tide has now made the playoff in eight of the event’s 10 seasons. As Saban mentioned, it has been excluded before — finishing No. 13 in the 2019 rankings and No. 5 in 2022 — but in both instances, Alabama not only had two losses (while the teams that made the playoff had one or fewer) but also didn't make the SEC championship game.

This year, the Seminoles became the first-ever undefeated team from a Power Five conference fail to be selected for the playoff. Yet as controversial as the committee’s decision was, Saban believes his team earned its opportunity to compete for a national championship.

“I did the best job I could to promote what we’ve been able to accomplish in winning 11 straight games or whatever, beating the No. 1 team in the country in Georgia,” Saban said. “We’re a different team now than we were earlier in the season. That was my obligation to our players and our team. I’m proud of them for the way they responded to it. I’m proud of them for the way they played in the SEC championship game.”

