Alabama's Nick Saban has new distraction to avoid in Week 7 Arkansas game: a solar eclipse

Nick Saban will have something of a rare experience in Alabama's Week 7 game vs. Arkansas on Oct. 14 — something he has never experienced before during a football game.

As relayed to him by guest and famed Alabama meteorologist James Spann on Thursday's edition of "Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show," the Crimson Tide coach will have to face an odd distraction in the impending game vs. Arkansas: a (partial) solar eclipse.

Per Spann, the peak of the eclipse will likely take place at 12:08 p.m. CT, presumably some time in the second quarter of Alabama's game vs. the Razorbacks (which has an 11 a.m. kickoff). Saban, who was not aware of the eclipse prior to Thursday, was taken aback by Spann's news.

"This is a new one on me," Saban told Spann (via Charlie Potter of Alabama's On3 site). "I didn't know that, and I've never had to deal with that, honestly, in my entire coaching career. So you may have to coach me up on how to handle this distraction."

Spann warned Saban and other Alabama fans of avoiding looking directly up at the sun during this time, as it can cause cause “eclipse blindness” — or retinal burns, also known as solar retinopathy — if not wearing proper eye protection.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL AND A SOLAR ECLIPSE: We have an interesting situation coming up one week from Saturday (October 14)… a solar eclipse will take place while many college football games are being played.



Alabama has a home game against Arkansas; kickoff is 11a CT. Here it will be… pic.twitter.com/BBs4gYfNLC — James Spann (@spann) October 5, 2023

The eclipse could be a non-issue if covered up by the clouds, although it is too early to tell how cloudy it will be, Spann said. Players and fans will likely still be warned ahead of the game as a precaution.

Safe to say, this presents a new challenge for Saban. And considering his status as one of the most venerable (and well-prepared) coaches in the history of college football, that is saying something.

