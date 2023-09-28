Alabama's Nick Saban: Dan Lanning's locker room speech 'wasn’t good for everybody to hear'

Nick Saban is no stranger to using the media to send a message to his team. It’s apparent virtually every time the Alabama football coach stands behind a dais with a Coca-Cola bottle in front of him.

But as Saban explained Thursday in his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” there’s a time, a place and an audience for such messages.

Saban — asked about Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s viral pregame speech to his players that aired on ESPN before the Ducks’ 42-6 manhandling of Colorado in Week 3 — reiterated the role of the modern media ecosystem to get through to a team. He stopped short of fully agreeing with the approach Lanning took, however, saying “it was probably good for his team to hear in some ways,” while adding “it probably wasn’t good for everybody else to hear.”

“There’s sacred time that a coach, the players, things that get said in the locker room — whether it’s halftime or right before the game or whatever — and I know the media wants to have access to all of these things because it makes it interesting for the fans,” Saban told McAfee. “I appreciate that. I understand that. But there’s still this sacred time where you should be able to talk to your team and say things to your team to motivate your team that maybe they’re not disrespectful about the other team, but it’s not for anybody else to know.”

In front of ESPN cameras in the Oregon locker room, Lanning — a graduate assistant under Saban in Alabama's 2015 national championship season — passionately spoke to his players about how “they’re (Colorado) fighting for clicks; we’re fighting for wins."

It was a not-so-subtle dig at Colorado and coach Deion Sanders, who by virtue of their surprising 3-0 start and Sanders’ fame had become the dominant story of the young college football season.

“This game ain’t going to be played in Hollywood; it’s going to be played on the grass,” said Lanning, who earlier in his speech said that “the Cinderella story is over” when discussing Colorado.

Conversely, Saban said he typically tries to instill a message to the Crimson Tide on Monday before reinforcing it on Friday during a team meeting. What he tells the players before they leave the locker room to take the field for the game is usually along the same lines.

“In the modern world, I think you can use the media to send a message to your team,” Saban said. “I don’t think you need to do that right before the game. That’s something you do on Monday when you talk to the press and/or whatever and you want to get a message out there because your team’s going to hear that message and you can reinforce it in a team meeting.

"You want everybody to be thinking that way and sometimes, you want your fans to think that way, too, so that rat poison doesn’t get to them.”

