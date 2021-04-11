Alabama's Mr. and Miss Basketball announced

Apr. 11—Calhoun's J.D. Davison and Geneva County's Karoline Striplin are Alabama's Mr. and Miss Basketball for the 2020-2021 season.

Davison, an Alabama signee, is a repeat winner for Mr. Basketball. He is considered one of the nation's top players and is the fifth repeat Mr. Basketball winner.

The 6-foot-3 guard was a McDonald's All-American after averaging 32.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season. Davison, as a junior, averaged 30.3 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

Davison is a three-time All-State selection and scored 2,709 career points.

The 6-foot-3 Striplin signed with Tennessee. She averaged 26.8 points, 16.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season. In 25 games, she also blocked 154 shots and had 105 steals.

Striplin was a four-time Class 2A All-State player and totaled 2,914 points and 2,043 rebounds in her career.

The selections were made by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The awards are sponsored by Alfa Insurance.

