Alabama's Montana Fouts throws 5th perfect game in Women's College World Series history

Alabama's Montana Fouts pitches against UCLA in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Montana Fouts celebrated her birthday with some history.

The Alabama junior threw the fifth perfect game in the history of the Women's College World Series on Friday in a 6-0 win over UCLA. It's the first perfect game in the tournament since May 25, 2000, nine days before Fouts was born.

Here's how the game ended:

PERFECT. GAME.@AlabamaSB's Montana Fouts throws the 5th perfect game in #WCWS history and does it on her 21st birthday 🎉



(via @NCAAsoftball) pic.twitter.com/o4kvvEhFCU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 5, 2021

The win over the defending champions advances the Crimson Tide to Semifinal Sunday, where they will face one of Oklahoma State, Arizona and Florida State, depending on how the elimination bracket shakes out.

Fouts feat was just part 2 of what has been an incredible postseason so far. In five starts in the NCAA tournament, Fouts holds a 0.80 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 35 innings, striking out 56 percent of batters faced. Despite striking out literally two thirds of the batters in her perfect game, she credited her teammates after the game:

"How can you not give everything you got?"@MontanaFouts discusses how having her team beside her has led to her success in the circle.#WCWS x @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/G85gyrhJq3 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021

Fouts, the 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year, has already earned SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP so far this season, but there's obviously a much bigger prize still up for grabs. Any other team that wants is going to have to figure her out.

