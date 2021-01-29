Alabama's Mac Jones shares first impression of Patriots after 'good conversation'

Mac Jones shares first impression of Pats from Senior Bowl interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick didn't make the trip to the Senior Bowl this year, but other New England Patriots staffers in Mobile, Ala., are hard at work on his behalf.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, a potential option for New England in the 2021 NFL Draft, said he had a productive interview with the Patriots on Wednesday.

"I sat down at their table and we just had a good conversation,” Jones told reporters Thursday, via Mass Live's Chris Mason. "They got to know me really well. I really liked their table (at the Senior Bowl)."

"It’s kind of fun to see how different tables -- they act a little different, but the Patriots were really cool and asked some really good questions."

There's been plenty of buzz around the Patriots and Jones -- ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had New England taking Jones 15th overall in his latest mock draft -- and we now know the team at least has some interest in the 22-year-old quarterback.

Jones posted ridiculous numbers for the Crimson Tide last season, completing 77.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdown passes and four interceptions while leading Alabama to a national championship.

Jones played in a loaded offense, though, and some believe he'll be no more than a quality game manager in the NFL after benefiting from an elite wide receiver core and a dominant offensive line in Tuscaloosa. He also tweaked his ankle in Thursday's Senior Bowl practice, although the injury doesn't appear serious and didn't stop Jones from having a productive week of practice, per ESPN's Field Yates.

There’s a track record of QBs using the @seniorbowl practice week to cement or boost their draft stock and there’s little doubt Mac Jones did that this week.



He brought his Alabama accuracy to practice, made good decisions, showed natural leadership.



A really impressive week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 28, 2021

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound QB likely will be the fifth or sixth signal-caller taken in this year's draft behind Trevor Lawrence, Zac Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Kyle Trask, who all could be taken with in the first 10 or 15 selections.

If the Patriots decide to address their quarterback need via the draft, Jones could be their guy. If not, veteran arms like Matthew Stafford will be in their sights this offseason.