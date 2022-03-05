Alabama's Kristy Curry ejected during SEC Tournament game against Tennessee Lady Vols

Alabama women's basketball coach Kristy Curry was ejected during the first half of the Crimson Tide's SEC Tournament quarterfinal game against Tennessee on Friday.

Curry was arguing with officials about a no-call when she received her second technical with 2:06 left in the first half. The Crimson Tide was trailing 32-16 at the time.

Curry's first technical came with 5:12 left in the second quarter with Alabama trailing 27-11 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Curry was in the face of the referee arguing a no-call on a Megan Abrams drive.

Alabama has struggled during the first half shooting 21.9% but held Tennessee scoreless for the last 2:09 of the first half. The Crimson Tide forced the Lady Volunteers into a 1 for 10 shooting performance to close the half.

Abrams is leading the way for the Crimson Tide with nine points while Brittany Davis has four points.

Alabama basketball coach Kristy Curry walks off the court after she was ejected form the game against Tennessee during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, March 4, 2022.

