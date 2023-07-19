How Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry's personalized jewelry stood out at SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE — Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry turned heads at SEC Media Days with jewelry only he could pull off.

Ga’Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry brought what may be the best bling to the event Wednesday. He sported a linked chain necklace with a pendant "1" (his jersey number) and the famous Kool-Aid man logo centering the personalized accessory.

“A lot of people that know me know this is kind of me.” McKinstry said of his chain. “I love being me no matter where I'm at, so it's just a part of me.”

The red Kool-Aid man that glittered under the podium lights was a reference to his nickname, which McKinstry's mother gave him at birth. His nickname stuck, and Alabama currently has McKinstry listed as Kool-Aid on official rosters.

McKinstry isn’t the first to show out with flashy jewelry at media days. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels showed out at Big 12 Media Days with a necklace that played his highlights from previous years.

McKinstry, a former No. 1 cornerback, will be leading a relatively young unit in the SEC. The junior was named All-SEC first team last year.

