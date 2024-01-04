Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold declare for NFL draft

Alabama cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have declared for the NFL draft, Chris Low of ESPN reports.

They join Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner and offensive lineman JC Latham in forgoing remaining eligibility in Tuscaloosa. Nickel cornerback Malachi Moore and middle linebacker Deontae Lawson will return to Alabama next season.

McKinstry is one of the top-rated players at his position and projected as a first-round pick.

In 42 career games, McKinstry made 92 tackles, five for a loss, with two interceptions, two sacks and 25 passes defended.

McKinstry also returned punts, averaging 15.8 yards per return as a sophomore before a drop to 6.1 yards this season.

Arnold started all 14 games this season and made a team-high five interceptions with 17 passes defensed.